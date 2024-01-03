Eastern Idaho welcomes the first babies of 2024 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the world entered a new year, these babies entered the world!

We asked hospitals in eastern Idaho for information on the first babies born this year. Below is the information we received from four hospitals.

Congratulations to the babies, as well as their parents and siblings!

Mountain View Hospital

Baby Thomas and his mother, Clair Pettibone. | Courtesy Mountain View Hospital

The first baby born at Mountain View Hospital in the new year was Thomas Pettibone.

Baby Thomas was born Jan. 1 at 2:48 a.m. and he weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Parents Clair Pettibone and Jacob Fernandez welcomed Thomas to their family, bringing it to a family of five.

As is tradition, Mountain View gave the family gifts to celebrate the New Year’s baby. The parents will take home $700 worth of baby supplies, including a new video baby monitor, baby clothes, toys, swaddle blankets and diapers and wipes. They also gave the mother bath salts, face masks and other supplies to help her adjust to life with a newborn.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Jade was the first baby born at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in 2024. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s official “New Year’s Baby” was baby Jade.

Jade was born at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring at 20.5 inches.

Jade’s father, mother and brother Jaiden welcomed her to their family.

The family was gifted the “First Baby of the Year” basket of goodies, donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary. It contained diapers, wipes, crib sheets, a mattress protector, burp rags, a thermometer, a water mat and baby-proofing supplies and other supplies to help raise a newborn.

Portneuf Medical Center

Portneuf Medical Center delivered a new years baby on Jan. 1 at 12:55 a.m. The baby weighed 4 pounds and measured at 17 inches long.

Cierra and Cameron Sutton and their first child welcomed the new baby to their family.

That day, the hospital broke a record by delivering five babies.

Bingham Memorial Hospital

Grove Creek Medical Center, a member of Bingham Healthcare, welcomed a New Year’s baby on Jan. 1.

In celebration of the new baby, Grove Creek presented the family with a $200 gift card, a diaper backpack, diapers, wipes, swaddles and other baby care items.