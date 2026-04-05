Man arrested after police say he stripped naked in front of general conference crowd - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A Salt Lake man was arrested Saturday at Temple Square after police say that he disrobed in front of “thousands” of people who had come for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference sessions.

Mitchell Dean Anderson, 36, was arrested for the investigation of lewdness involving a child. Anderson was observed “completely disrobing his clothes and was completely naked” at Temple Square, according to a police booking affidavit.

The crowd, police wrote, included children. The incident was witnessed by church security and a Salt Lake police officer assigned to the event, the affidavit states.

The security officer covered the man with a blanket before he was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.