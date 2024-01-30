Easy Dutch Oven Bread recipe (just four ingredients!) - East Idaho News

Perfectly crusty on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside, it takes just four ingredients to make this easy Dutch oven no knead bread recipe.

Ingredients

3 cups bread flour

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 heaping tsp active dry yeast not fast-acting or bread machine yeast

2 cups warm water

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and yeast. Stir together until well mixed. Add the water and stir until a sticky dough forms and there are no dry patches. Cover with plastic wrap or an airtight lid and place in a warm place to rise for 12-18 hours. Turn the risen bread dough out onto a floured surface and dust with more flour. Cover with cling wrap and then a dish towel and allow to rise for another two hours. Thirty minutes before the bread is finished rising, preheat your oven to 475 and place the cast-iron Dutch oven, lid and all, into the oven to preheat for thirty minutes. Remove the Dutch oven and carefully set it on a heat-resistant surface. Set the lid aside on another heat-resistant surface. Using both hands, pick up the bread dough and shape it into a ball before dropping it into the pot. Place the lid back on the pot and return it to the 475-degree oven for 30 minutes. After thirty minutes, remove the lid and continue baking bread for another 15 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!