Fish and Game seeking information on bull elk killed and left to waste near Salmon - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

MAY – Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about a bull elk shot and left to waste near May, Idaho in the Pahsimeroi Valley.

Conservation officers found the 5-point bull elk on private land east of Hooper Lane about 250 yards east of the Pahsimeroi River. The elk was thought to have been shot between Sunday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 27, and the entire carcass was left to waste.

“There are no bull hunts open, but we hope with the nearly 150 cow elk tag holders, someone saw or heard something in the area that will help us track down the violator,” said Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon. “If anyone has any information, we would appreciate a call.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.