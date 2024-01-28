He trained athletes in Louisiana for years and now he's opening a private gym in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A shoulder injury more than 30 years ago ruined Keith Director’s chances of playing professional baseball. After working with athletes and trainers in a boxing gym for years, he’s now the owner of a private gym in Chester.

Director Boxing & Training opens Monday at 3119 East 800 North. Unlike other boxing gyms, Director tells EastIdahoNews.com he provides individual training to help athletes improve their game in whatever sport they participate in.

“If you’re a baseball player or a football player, I can (provide training) to help you with your footwork or your speed, hand-eye coordination, balance, core strength, etc.” Director says. “There’s a lot of functional things that I use in the workout, which makes it unique.”

Training sessions are typically an hour long, depending on the client’s needs and interests.

Since coming to the area, the 51-year-old New Orleans man says the response has been amazing. Numerous people have signed up to train with him, including a Rigby woman who’s training to fight competitively.

Director started doing rehab training for his shoulder years ago at his doctor’s suggestion. He recommended it as something that would help improve his range of motion.

Eventually, Director came up with his own workout and opened a gym in New Orleans.

Hurricane Ida tore the roof off his building in 2021, the last in a long line of natural disasters that prompted him to move out west.

“I was getting a little bit tired of New Orleans. I had never seen a mountain, I had never seen snow,” Director explains. “I checked out different spots on the map and narrowed it down to Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.”

He moved to Montana initially, where he met his girlfriend from Chester. Ultimately, he moved to Idaho to be closer to her and the two of them built a boxing gym on their property in about a week.

Keith Director inside his gym at 3119 East 800 North in Chester. | Courtesy Keith Director

Word spread of his endeavor, and he says the response has been better than he imagined it would be.

“People are more reserved here and they’re not as open to outsiders. But it’s been different with me and I think it’s because of my energy. I’m so passionate about what I do,” he says.

A football player for North Fremont High School is his first appointment on Monday.

Director is grateful for the community’s support and he’s excited for his business to grow.

“I’ve worked at such a high level for a long time and I want to give that same (opportunity to local athletes),” he says. “I want to help good basketball players, wrestlers (or any athlete) become great by giving them the tools to … get to that next level.”

To sign up or learn more, visit the gym’s Instagram page or message Director on Facebook. You can also send an email to directorboxingidaho@gmail.com.