Helpful young man who has had over 75 surgeries gets surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a young man named Keygan who lives near Blackfoot. It said:

Keygan was born with Nager syndrome. He has deformed arms, hands, feet and facial deformities. He’s 19 years old and one of 12 children. During his short life, he has had over 75 surgeries, 56 of which have been major. Despite all he has been through, Keygan has a heart of gold and serves many people in the community by crocheting blankets and hats. He spends his days helping others and volunteering. He is an amazing young man!

We decided to track Keygan down and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!