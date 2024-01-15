Homicide investigation underway after person dies from gunshot wound - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Pocatello Creek Road in the early morning hours, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

Additional details have not been released but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

