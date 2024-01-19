Husband arrested after allegedly ramming wife's car at 100 mph - East Idaho News

DELTA, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say was driving over 100 mph in an attempt to run his wife off the road has been arrested in Millard County.

Trevor Lyn Miller, 36, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, reckless driving, being an alcohol-restricted driver and driving on a suspended license.

On Wednesday, about 4 p.m., deputies responded to the area of state Route 257 and U.S. 6 on a report of “a husband attempting to ram his wife off the road,” according to a police booking affidavit. “Upon arrival, witnesses confirmed the male driver’s aggressive actions resulted in a collision. Witnesses watched as the male driver crashed into the driver’s side of the female’s vehicle causing both to exit the roadway.”

Deputies found Miller, and while taking him into custody he uttered, “I’m guilty of all of it” while also claiming he was impaired, the affidavit states.

“Trevor and his wife were driving well over 100 mph during this incident,” the affidavit states, “The victim also stated Trevor told her he was going to kill her prior to the accident.”

No serious injuries were reported.