I worked as the Spud Kings equipment manager for a day, and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com crew will be highlighting different jobs in our area throughout 2024, and today we’re workin’ it with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

Since the launch of the Mountain America Center in Nov. 2022, the junior hockey team has become one of the venue’s most popular acts. MAC Marketing Director Kelsey Salsbery says tickets for every game are sold out.

She gave me a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue for the one-year anniversary and introduced me to Colin Fairfield, the team’s equipment manager.

RELATED | The Mountain America Center’s first year was a huge success. Here’s what’s coming in 2024

Colin showed me how to sharpen blades on skates, sew name plates on jerseys and organize the locker room. I enjoyed interacting with the team’s newest player and learned just how pivotal the equipment manager is in the team’s success.

See what it’s like and find out how I did in the video above.

