Lockdown at local elementary school ends quickly after authorities determine no threat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A lockdown at Woodland Hills Elementary in Idaho Falls was quickly resolved Monday afternoon.

In a text sent to parents at 2:40 p.m., Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme says the school went into lockdown at 2:35 p.m. after someone saw an individual with a “possible firearm” in a field on the northeast side of the school.

Administrators kept teachers and students inside the building as a safety precaution while law enforcement investigated.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office determined the individual had an airsoft gun and there was no threat to students, teachers or anyone in the area. The lockdown was lifted 10 minutes later at 2:45 p.m. and students have since been released to go home.

A little after 3 p.m., Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the sheriff’s office says deputies were in the process of speaking with the individual who had the airsoft gun. No criminal action is being taken, but authorities are reminding the individual about “best practices” near public school property.

He’s grateful for the quick action the school took in protecting students from a potential threat.

“It’s good that people are aware and it may prove to be a good educational opportunity for (the individual) involved,” Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Woolstenhulme also expresses gratitude to law enforcement for responding so quickly.

“We are grateful for the support and help of the BCSO in responding promptly to these reports to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Woolstenhulme wrote in the text.