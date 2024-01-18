Man accused of killing two in I-15 crash a no-show in court - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter was released from jail custody last week and missed a court date in Madison County on Tuesday.

Kenneth Dale Conley, 68, was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 9 by Magistrate Judge Scott Axline.

Prosecuting attorney Jonathan Radford told EastIdahoNews.com that he objected to the release but requested that, if he was released, Conley would be monitored using an ankle GPS device. Axline, though, did not order a GPS-monitoring device; instead, he required Conley to check in with a probation and parole officer twice weekly. Conley was also ordered to surrender his driver’s license, Radford said.

Conley could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on both felony manslaughter charges.

He was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash on Aug. 9. He later told Idaho State Police troopers that he had been experiencing chest pain and possibly a concussion, could not remember much, and “should have been going slower,” according to court documents.

Two of three passengers in one of the three vehicles involved died from injuries sustained in the crash. The lone survivor from that vehicle, Mariah Morales, expressed a great deal of frustration in text message conversations with EastIdahoNews.com regarding Conley’s release.

Conley, who also faces one misdemeanor count for leaving the scene of a crash, was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon in Madison County. He failed to appear, court records show, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is next scheduled to appear in Bannock County for a preliminary hearing before Axline on Feb. 6.