Man who jumped into canal full of water and saved people trapped in car is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man who rushed to the rescue when he spotted a car upside down in a canal by his house. The message said:

A couple of weeks ago, a car accidentally drove into a canal while doing a U-turn and flipped over in the water. Tom heard the commotion and ran out of the house, stripped down to his underwear and jumped into the canal. He was able to pull the two occupants and their dog out of the vehicle to safety as it was filling up with water. Luckily, everyone was mostly okay (driver was taken to the hospital) thanks to his quick action and bravery. Very few people know about this and he very likely saved a life or at least saved them from serious injury. Once he got the occupants out of the car, paramedics had just arrived and whisked the occupants away.

We tracked Tom down and decided to thank him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the surprise in the video player above!