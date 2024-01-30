Man, woman charged with possession of fentanyl, destroying evidence - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man and woman police say were in possession of drugs and paraphernalia have been charged with multiple felonies.

Richard Neil Steffens III, 28, has been charged with possession of fentanyl and destruction of evidence as well as a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

McKayla Kathleen Heaney, 29, has been charged with felonies for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and destruction of evidence, along with a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia. During her arrest, officers also learned she was wanted for grand theft after being connected to the November theft of a car.

While on patrol on the 300 block of East Center Street around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, an officer stopped behind a parked gold vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The officer approached the vehicle and asked about the identity of the male driver and his female passenger. The driver identified himself as Steffens, while the passenger lit a cigarette and apologized for blowing smoke in the officer’s face.

The officer asked Steffens to step out of the vehicle. When he did, Steffens identified the passenger as Heaney, saying that she was “on the run” and had active warrants.

The officer confirmed active warrants in Heaney’s name out of both Pocatello and Chubbuck — for grand theft and violating probation associated with a grand theft conviction.

According to a separate affidavit of probable cause, Heaney stole a 2013 Honda Pilot in November. The owner of the Honda told officers Heaney and another female the owner did not know asked for a ride to Salt Lake City. The Honda was stolen after the owner refused to provide that ride. The victim said Heaney appeared to be under the influence of drugs during his interaction with her.

While they were arresting Heaney in January, officers had a narcotic K9 perform an open-air sniff near the vehicle. The dog indicated the presence of drugs.

Officers performed a search of the vehicle and found two methamphetamine pipes, a piece of burnt foil with a partially burnt fentanyl pill inside and a loose fentanyl pill underneath the passenger seat.

Officers also found a baggie stuffed inside an energy drink can. The contents of the baggie, according to police reports, were dissolved by the fluid in the can.

Steffens and Heaney were taken to Bannock County Jail. Steffens is being held on $10,000 bond while Heaney is being held without bond.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, Steffens faces up to 13 years in prison while Heaney faces up to 34 years in prison.