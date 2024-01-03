New details on New Years Eve shooting in downtown Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Court documents reveal new details following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Idaho Falls.

Phillip Hobbs, 33, was charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sunday night, Idaho Falls Police were called to the 400 block of G Street for a report that a man had been shot in the abdomen and was lying in the street.

The man was later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire ambulance for treatment.

According to court documents, a witness who lives in the area told officers he heard a gunshot, looked out the window, and saw his friend was “down” and another man was walking away.

The witness ran after the suspect, later identified as Hobbs. According to the witness, Hobbs defended himself and then showed the witness a “gun in his waistband” before saying he would “shoot him too.”

The witness contacted police. When officers arrived, Hobbs was detained. He allowed officers to enter his nearby residence in the 400 block of F Street, where a 9 mm pistol was reportedly found.

Hobbs was then taken to the Law Enforcement Building where he was interviewed by detectives.

Initially, court documents say Hobbs lied about his activities prior to the shooting. But eventually, he admitted to being on G Street on his way to the Midget Market and admitted he was carrying a gun.

Hobbs told detectives there was a fight between him and another man. Hobbs said the other man “reached for something,” and that is when Hobbs took out his weapon.

Hobbs said he gave the victim three warnings after he “thought he had something in his hand.”

He also told officers he had previous incidents with the victim where the victim reportedly had a knife, so Hobbs thought he may have had one that night, too.

Hobbs said he shot once and “aimed for the shins because he did not want to hurt (the victim).”

He then reportedly went back to his apartment and put the gun back in the drawer. According to court documents, a knife was never found in the crime scene or in the property of the victim.

Police reports also say Hobbs is a convicted felon for burglary out of Nevada.

Hobbs was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on a bond of $100,000. He made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Though Hobbs has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.