New director welcomed at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Ian Turner will become the new director of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) after receiving an appointment from Mayor Rebecca Casper.

The Idaho Falls City Council approved Turner’s appointment at Thursday night’s City Council Meeting. Turner will begin his new role at the region’s premier airport on Feb. 1, 2024. As director of the airport, Turner will be responsible for the administration, planning, organizing, directing and controlling of all financial and operational activities at IDA.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Turner to Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport,” said Casper. “As the region’s hub for air travel, we understand the importance of strong leadership at our airport. I have full confidence in Mr. Turner’s ability to navigate the challenges of operating our growing airport and further connect Idaho Falls to more key locations throughout the country.”

Turner comes to the city after gaining extensive experience as an airport director at the La Crosse Wisconsin and Pueblo Colorado airports. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Rocky Mountain College and a Master of Finance degree from Colorado State University. Turner has also earned the coveted Accredited Airport Executive designation.

“I am truly fortunate to be trusted with the leadership of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport by Mayor Casper and the city of Idaho Falls. I am inheriting a great airport that I look forward to further leading in the economic and air service growth for East Idaho,” Turner said.

IDA is served by five major airlines, including American, Alaska, Delta, United and Allegiant to twelve non-stop destinations including Dallas/Fort Worth, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix/ Mesa, Los Angeles/Orange County, Oakland, Portland and San Diego.

For the last three years, IDA has enjoyed double-digit passenger growth. Six new non-stop destinations have been added in the last two years in response to tremendous growth in the region. In addition, IDA has seen increased cargo growth year- over-year for the last four years.