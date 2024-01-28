Nighttime road closure scheduled as part of 17th Street and Holmes Avenue project - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — 17th Street between South Boulevard and Holmes Avenue will be closed for road construction on Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 17th Street Traffic will be detoured at South Boulevard to Sunnyside Road or 1st Street. Westbound 17th Street Traffic will be detoured at Holmes to Lomax or Sunnyside.

This will allow crews to remove the traffic signal and install a temporary traffic control system along 17th on the West side of the intersection. The work is being done at night to reduce the impacts on traffic and area businesses that utilize the road.

The brief closure is part of adding a turn lane eastbound on 17th Street onto South Holmes Avenue. Initial work on the project will involve canal bridge construction to the north of the intersection adjacent to South Holmes Avenue. As the project progresses, crews will work on additional traffic signals on the north end of the intersection and median curb modifications along 17th Street.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open. Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in late spring or early summer.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact D L Beck Inc. at (208) 317-4700.