Pocatello man accused of using fake bill, ditching fentanyl at arrest - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly used a fake $100 bill is also accused of trying to conceal fentanyl when he was being arrested.

Nicholas Scott Sikes, 37, has been charged with felonies for possession of fentanyl, concealment of evidence and making or passing fictitious bills, as well as a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Officers patrolling near the 700 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 saw Sikes, a man they knew to have probable cause for arrest for fraud, enter a business, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As officers approached the business, Sikes walked out of the store. One of the officers called to him; Sikes turned around but continued walking toward a truck.

As Sikes approached the truck,

officers parked next to it reportedly saw him “awkwardly” turn around toward the other officers.

One of the officers grabbed Sikes and reported Sikes had thrown something to the ground as they approached.

Police found the item Sikes is accused of throwing, which turned out to be what they believe to be fentanyl pills. They also found what they identified as a “tooter” straw — used for ingesting drugs — inside the truck.

Sikes was placed in handcuffs. He told officers he didn’t want to answer questions, so he was taken to Bannock County Jail.

Before his arrest, Sikes was wanted for allegedly using a fraudulent $100 bill in December, the affidavit says.

In that incident, law enforcement received a call on Dec. 9. The caller said a man and woman had used a fake bill at his business on the 400 block of Yellowstone Avenue earlier that day.

Sikes, police reports show, made a purchase of $18.55 using the bill and walked away after receiving his change.

The employee who accepted the bill realized it was fake immediately, but was too scared to approach Sikes. The employee allegedly told police Sikes made her feel “strange and scared.”

The owners of the business provided surveillance footage of the transaction, which officers used to identify Sikes.

He is being held at Bannock County Jail on two bonds of $15,000.

Though Sikes has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If found guilty, he would face more than 13 years in prison.

Sikes is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.