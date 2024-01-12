Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A large contingent of police are investigating a “suspicious death” in a commercial area of Idaho Falls.

Over a dozen officers responded to an area on Wardell Street at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The area in question is between the UPS Customer Center and the Super 8 Hotel. Police have surrounded the area with police tape.

Very little information has been released about the situation. Clements confirmed a suspicious death but offered no other information. She did say there is currently no danger to the public.

It’s not clear if there are any suspects in this case.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as soon as we learn more.