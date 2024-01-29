 Police search for suspect after convenience store is robbed - East Idaho News

Police search for suspect after convenience store is robbed

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

suspect in robbery
Surveillance pictures of the robbery on Saturday. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking for a suspect after they say he robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Speedi Mart convenience store at 779 South Holmes Avenue.

The suspect came into the store and was armed with a knife, a news release said. He demanded cash from the clerk and left with a small amount of money.

No injuries were reported, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

He is described as a Black male who is approximately 18 years old and has “fluffy” hair, the news release said. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

Information can be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers, whose information leads to a successful arrest, may be eligible for a cash reward, the release said.

