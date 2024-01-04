Sandi Sumner Hendry, the founder of Minky Couture blankets, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Sandi Sumner Hendry is the owner and founder of Minky Couture designer blankets. She started the company in 2009 with a mission to provide cozy comfort for loved ones in need.

Minky Couture has grown over the years. There are now six stores in Utah and a booming online business.

I met up with Sandi at her Sugarhouse, Utah store and asked her the following questions:

Where did the idea for Minky Couture come from?

What makes your blankets different than others?

How do your blankets stay so soft and cozy and warm?

Running a business can be difficult. What have you learned during the challenging times?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have an Idaho potato?

How many different types of blankets do you have?

How long does it take to make a blanket and what is the process?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you do when you’re not making blankets or working?

Can you share a piece of advice with me and our viewers?

Watch my entire interview with Sandi in the video player above and learn more about Minky Couture on their website here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.