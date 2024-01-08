 School closures and delays for Monday, January 8 - East Idaho News
School closures and delays for Monday, January 8

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Winter School Bus
Adobe stock photo

The following schools are closed or delayed on Monday, Jan. 8 due to severe winter weather:

DELAYS

  • Monticello Montessori Charter School – Two-hour delay

You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more closures or delays are announced.

