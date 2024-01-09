School closures announced for Wednesday - East Idaho News

School closures announced for WednesdayPublished at | Updated at
The following schools are canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions.
CLOSURES
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Snake River School District 52
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.
You can get the latest weather forecast here and live weather cameras here.
Get News In Your Inbox
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.