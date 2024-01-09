 School closures announced for Wednesday - East Idaho News

School closures announced for Wednesday

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The following schools are canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions.

  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.

You can get the latest weather forecast here and live weather cameras here.

