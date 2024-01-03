Seniors cheer on care workers at Homestead Senior Living - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Care) — In a spirited display of camaraderie and community bonding, the Homestead Senior Living Management team recently engaged in a friendly volleyball match against the Homestead Home Health & Hospice Staff. The lively event had the residents gathered and cheering on their favorite teams.

The Homestead Senior Living Management team, led by their spirited captain, Garren Shakespear, faced off against the Homestead Home Health & Hospice Staff, captained by Sam Stoddard, in a thrilling match that showcased both skill and sportsmanship. The game was marked by intense rallies, strategic plays, and, most importantly, infectious laughter.

Residents, some of whom were former volleyball enthusiasts, provided an enthusiastic audience, cheering on both teams with boundless energy as they performed the wave, and showed their creatively written posters. Sounds of encouragement and applause filled the air, creating an uplifting environment that showcased the vibrant spirit of the Homestead community.

The volleyball match not only served as a source of entertainment but also as a staff relationship building activity. After a closely contested match, both teams came together for a friendly handshake, demonstrating that the true victory was the sense of unity that had been strengthened through the event.

As residents exchanged stories and laughter with the players, it became evident that the bonds formed on the volleyball court would carry over into daily life at The Homestead Senior Living & The Homestead Home Health & Hospice.