Seniors try a Moose Wellington as part of their Cooking Club - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Blake Jenkins recently graced the residents at the Homestead Senior Living’s cooking club with his culinary prowess, leaving the residents in awe. The star of the show? Moose Wellington, a dish that not only showcased Jenkins’ expertise but also brought a unique and adventurous twist to the club’s repertoire.

The Homestead Senior Living’s cooking club, a hub for residents with a passion for the culinary arts, has been gaining popularity for its lively gatherings and shared love for food.

Jenkins, known for his innovative and daring approach to cooking, decided to present Moose Wellington — a play on the classic Beef Wellington. The dish featured tender moose meat encased in a flaky pastry crust, complemented by a rich mushroom duxelles and a velvety foie gras spread.

The event unfolded with Jenkins providing a step-by-step demonstration of the Moose Wellington preparation. Residents eagerly gathered around, soaking in every detail of the process. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and curiosity as Jenkins shared great stories, and funny puns while preparing the dish.

“I believe in pushing the boundaries of traditional recipes and exploring new flavors,” said Jenkins. “Moose Wellington shows the endless possibilities in the world of cooking, and I wanted to share that with the fantastic residents at The Homestead.”

As the Moose Wellington baked to perfection, the enticing aroma filled the room, heightening anticipation. Once the dish was ready, residents had the chance to savor the unique creation. The consensus was unanimous — Jenkins had brought a touch of gourmet magic to the Homestead Senior Living’s kitchen.

The Homestead Senior Living’s cooking club continues to be a vibrant activity where residents come together to share their love for cooking and explore new culinary horizons.