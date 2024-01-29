Socks is stupendous! He's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Who can resist that face?

Socks is a paw-some lab mix looking for a family who will help him be the best boy!

He has lots of energy and doesn’t understand how big he is, so Socks would do best in a home with kids over six.

Socks is a sweet boy who does well with other dogs, and he’s still learning his manners.

Socks and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.