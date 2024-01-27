Sportsmen Against Hunger event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

CHUBBUCK — Want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in southeast Idaho? Head on over to the 17th Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Saturday and Sunday at the Chubbuck C-A-L Ranch store. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Funds raised will help feed families, friends and neighbors in need right here in southeast Idaho.

Event attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many great prizes, including art prints, memberships to shooting ranges, handguns and a safe donated by C-A-L Ranch. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. And, you can even purchase your personal “wingspan” length of raffle tickets for $60.

In addition, volunteers from various sportsmen’s groups and community organizations will have informational booths at the event — ready to talk about hunting, fishing, conservation and community projects supported by their clubs. Idaho Fish and Game will provide a fun kids’ sensory station with wildlife hides and other items on display.

Some of the event participants and supporters include: Idaho Foodbank, C-A-L Ranch of Chubbuck, Bannock County Search and Rescue, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Gate City Sport Shooting Association, Pocatello Field Archers, Daybreak Archery, Lava Back Country Horsemen, and others.

Last year, Sportsmen Against Hunger raised $3,200 for the Idaho Foodbank in southeast Idaho. Let’s come together to make a difference again this year!