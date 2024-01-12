State police investigating shooting at Chubbuck interstate exit - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place by a Chubbuck interstate exit.

Authorities responded to the Northgate exit of Interstate 15 at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday after the occupants of two vehicles fired shots at each other.

Detectives have identified everyone involved in the incident and are interviewing the occupants of at least two vehicles.

One man was wounded in the shooting and received treatment at Portneuf Medical Center.

“I’m not going to release any other details that could potentially compromise the integrity of the investigation,” said Lt. Mike Winans of the Idaho State Police. “We’ve identified everybody involved, and the investigation is ongoing.”

It’s unclear when more information about the investigation will be released.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Idaho State Police at (208) 239-9800 and speak to the detectives division.