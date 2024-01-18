Three-day film festival in Idaho Falls will showcase 'adrenaline-packed action sports' movies - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol wants you to have an exhilarating interactions with the mountain world at The Banff Mountain Film Festival in Idaho Falls.

Billed as three nights of the best adventure films, the event is a fundraiser for the ski patrol. The nonprofit has sponsored the event for 26 years. It uses the proceeds to ensure anyone who wants to can enjoy Nordic skiing.

“We purchase skis and training for schools all over the valley,” Rick Williams of the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol told EastIdahoNews.com. “We promote grooming. We’ve helped purchase groomers.”

The ski patrol serves communities from Teton to Pocatello, he said.

It patrols Harriman State Park, Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center and Craters of the Moon. The organization also grooms and maintains the Rexburg Ski Trails at Teton Lakes & Legacy Golf Course, in partnership with the city of Rexburg, according to the its website.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious mountain festivals. It’s held every fall in Banff, Alberta, then “hits the road” with The Banff World Tour, showcasing “adrenaline-packed action sports” in more than 45 countries on seven continents.

“The Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide,” according to the Festival’s website. Over 400 films are entered into the Festival each year. Award-winners and audience favorites are among those selected for the World Tour.

“You don’t have to be a skier or a climber, or whatever,” Williams said. “There’s just some really cool stories about life and adventure and people putting themselves out there.”

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will be held from January 25 to 27 at the Colonial Theater, 498 A Street. Different films will be shown each night beginning at 7 p.m. The lobby opens at 6 p.m., and seating opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Click here to see a description of the films playing.