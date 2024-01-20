Volunteer citizens needed to help in times of crisis - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Eastern Idaho Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for citizen volunteers who want to help their communities during a crisis.

The Eastern Idaho CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) wants to train 500 people in eastern Idaho as CERT disaster workers by June 2026, the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam Flood, according to a news release from the team.

In preparation for that anniversary, Eastern Idaho CERT and the city of Rexburg are hosting an event on Jan. 20 to bring together community members and those managing emergency services in Eastern Idaho. CERT officials said a key agenda item will be the best way to increase the number of CERT volunteers to reach the “500 CERTified” goal.

Citizens interested in becoming more prepared, volunteers already trained in CERT and managers of emergency services in eastern Idaho in any capacity are encouraged to attend.

Volunteer agencies related to disaster services, especially those partnering with CERT, will be in the lobby of the Romance Theater to talk about their opportunities.

The newly-produced documentary “Flood of Memories” will be shown in the Romance Theater to showcase the many volunteers who helped their communities recover after the Teton Dam disaster.

Alisha Tietjen, curator at the Teton Flood Museum, will make a brief presentation about the events of the flood and the impact of response teams.

The “500 CERTified” kickoff event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Romance Theater, 2 East Main, in Rexburg.

Upcoming CERT Basic Training Courses

Those who want to become certified can do so in Bonneville, Madison and Fremont counties. Area-wide disaster preparedness CERT training classes will be held in person as well as a hybrid online/in-person format, with options available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

The CERT Academy covers various topics, including disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, victim triage, light search and rescue, disaster psychology and terrorism. A final disaster simulation where trainees respond to a staged disaster will round out the training and let volunteers practice the skills they’ve learned.

If you want to become certified, the next CERT Academy classes begin Thursday, March 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Idaho Falls and on March 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Rexburg. Graduates receive a certificate after completion. Eligible graduates can apply to join the CERT team in their counties after successful academy completion. Register by going to the Eastern Idaho CERT program website.

Anyone who wants to take the course online-only can email madisoncert@gmail.com.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old. Youth may attend with parental permission.

CERT Academies will also be held in the fall of 2024. The hybrid online program will be ongoing.