WATCH: Jeremy Best to appear in court after indictment for deaths of Kali Randall, her unborn child and 10-month-old Zeke Best - East Idaho News

VICTOR – Jeremy Best, who was indicted for the killings of Kali Randall, her unborn child, and 10-month-old Zeke Best, will appear over Zoom for his district court arraignment Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Best, 48, was indicted on Dec. 18, by a grand jury in Teton County on three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

RELATED | Jeremy Best appears shirtless in court; documents detail gruesome new details in murder case

He was found competent on Dec. 27 to stand trial and is currently being held without bond in the Bonneville County Jail.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Though Best has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.