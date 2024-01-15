Wind chill warning in effect Sunday night, Monday morning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a wind chill warning that will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

Areas like Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer and Small will be dangerously cold. The NWS expects wind chills as low as -35 degrees.

Avoid outside activities if possible. Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves and a hat if you need to go outside.

According to the NWS, wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you notice redness or pain in any skin area, get out of the cold or add protective clothing — frostbite may be beginning. Any of the following signs may point to frostbite:

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

See medical care if you notice signs of frostbite on yourself or someone else.