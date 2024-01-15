Wind chill warning in effect Sunday night, Monday morning - East Idaho News

Wind chill warning in effect Sunday night, Monday morningPublished at
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a wind chill warning that will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.
Areas like Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer and Small will be dangerously cold. The NWS expects wind chills as low as -35 degrees.
Avoid outside activities if possible. Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves and a hat if you need to go outside.
According to the NWS, wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you notice redness or pain in any skin area, get out of the cold or add protective clothing — frostbite may be beginning. Any of the following signs may point to frostbite:
- A white or grayish-yellow skin area
- Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
- Numbness
See medical care if you notice signs of frostbite on yourself or someone else.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.