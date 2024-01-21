Winter driving conditions causing crashes, slide-offs across Idaho - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Black ice, freezing rain and other dangerous road conditions are causing wrecks and slide-offs across the state Sunday morning.

On Interstate 15, Idaho State Police is investigating multiple crashes in both directions of travel between mileposts 75 and 93 and near Fort Hall, it stated in a post on X.

Drivers should allow themselves extra time when traveling due to the black ice and avoid the area if possible.

Idaho State Police is investigating multiple crashes in both directions of travel along I15 between mileposts 75 and 93 and near Fort Hall. Use caution and give yourself extra travelling time due to black ice in the area.@ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/luGzcpsfUS — Idaho State Police – East Idaho (@ISPEasternID) January 21, 2024

Elsewhere in Idaho, Idaho State Police and local law enforcement have closed Highway 97 near Coeur d’Alene.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the highway is “extremely icy.”

“Idaho State Police along with Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are closing ID-97 due to freezing rain and poor road conditions,” officials stated in the news release.

Idaho State Police is investigating numerous crashes and slide offs in that area, as well. Again, travelers are advised to use extreme caution and use another route.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello warned that patches of fog have turned into black ice overnight.

“With temperatures near/just below freezing, any patchy fog out there could create some slick road conditions,” the service posted on Facebook.