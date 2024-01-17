You have to see this! Teens chase down porch pirates, order them to return packages to homeowner - East Idaho News

TO THE RESCUE — Five friends are being “hailed as heroes” after catching and ordering porch pirates to return packages they stole from a front porch.

The incident, which took place in Arkansas, was captured on a doorbell camera and shared online earlier this month. The footage shows two boys watching suspiciously as packages are being delivered to a home. Then, when they don’t think any eyes are on them, they grab the boxes and take off.

“It started out like every other day, we come here, play video games, start to wind down after school,” one of the boys, Kylan, told Inside Edition.

“All of a sudden my mom is like, ‘There’s some people stealing packages over there,” Noah, another friend, explained.

Noah and his friend, Larry, went to the front door and Larry asked, “You want to go get them?”

Doorbell footage shows the boys running down the sidewalk looking for the suspected thieves. It wasn’t long before the group of friends found the two boys at an apartment building around the corner.

They immediately confronted the two boys and asked, “Why would you steal?” The response they got was “I don’t know” and “I’m sorry.”

The group of friends told the two boys to return the boxes where they belong. The doorbell video shows the two boys carrying the boxes back to the house with the five friends following closely behind.

The group of friends said the two boys apologized to the homeowner who the packages belonged to. Then, they walked the two boys back home and “advised them to stay out of trouble.”

As for the five friends, the homeowner gave the teens a popcorn machine to thank them.