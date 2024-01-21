'Your one stop shop for all things bridal.' Bridal showcase coming to Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Two Rexburg women are hosting a bridal showcase with the hopes of helping current and future brides plan their wedding with less hassle.

Emma Cramer and Tabi Hernandez are full-time BYU-Idaho students who met during an internship at the Bo-K Flower Farm in Rigby. It was during the internship they became friends, realized they loved working together and decided they wanted to “introduce the bridal industry” to Rexburg. They founded “Rexburg Brides” in November 2023.

They are hosting their first bridal showcase, which is sponsored by The Circle of Love, on Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at The Atrium at Hemming Village, located at 160 West 2nd Street, Suite Number 207. The event is free to attend and the first 20 “2024 brides” through the door will receive swag bags.

“It is going to showcase around 25 vendors in the wedding industry,” Cramer explained. “It’s going to have a fashion show showcasing The Circle of Love’s dresses that are trending this season, and all of your wedding inspiration that you could possibly dream of with (things such as) florals, raffle prizes for upcoming brides (and) catering.”

Cramer and Hernandez said they both have wedding industry experience with Cramer being a wedding florist who owns Green and Grow Co. and Hernandez, who got into the business through freelance modeling but has done small event planning with friends and family too.

“We’re both the kind of people who are like, ‘We’re going to make this (bridal showcase) happen one way or another so we might as well fully dive into it (and) put all of our efforts in, everything that we’ve got, and that’s what we did,” Hernandez said. “It’s coming together so perfectly.”

Tabi Hernandez, left, and Emma Cramer | Courtesy Claire Taylor Photography

The two are hoping to cater to the college students at BYU-Idaho — as well as all eastern Idaho brides — who are currently engaged or getting engaged in the future but don’t know where to start with wedding preparations. Cramer said this event will be “your one stop shop for all things bridal.”

“This is going to take the stress out of their wedding planning because they can find the planners, the discounts on photographers, the florists (and) just come in, shop for their vendors and leave with a planned wedding,” Cramer mentioned.

The duo is planning to make this a semi-annual bridal showcase with one happening in February and again in September. Although the event is geared towards brides and people working on planning their wedding, they said those wanting to get into the wedding industry are also invited to come learn more about the local businesses.

“There’s so many local businesses that we know and work with that are so amazing but not enough people know about them,” Hernandez added. “We wanted to make sure that we’re creating events and opportunities for these local businesses in the bridal industry to get out there and connect more with people.”

Information on the bridal showcase taking place in Rexburg on February 3. | Courtesy Rexburg Brides