Benefit concert for IFYAC will feature variety of songs from Broadway musicals - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend a benefit concert this weekend, the proceeds of which will go towards helping local youth.

The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre (IFYAC) is sponsoring the event, “Roger’s Revue: My Favorite Broadway!” The concert will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

“(The concert features) all kinds of show tunes from Broadway musicals. Anything from Anastasia, that are more current, to shows like Company, that were popularized back in the 70s,” Megan Hopfer, IFYAC president, explained. “There’s stuff that the community is going to hear in this concert that reaches decades of Broadway music.”

Hopfer said the concert includes a full live orchestra, just like one would see at a symphony concert.

“All of the orchestra members are on stage. There’s this beautiful red carpet that they put on the stage. It’s a very formal, swanky event,” she mentioned. “The vocalists join the orchestra up on stage to sing each of the numbers.”

The concert is put on to raise money for the IFYAC programs. The proceeds will be used for various things, such as to scholarship students to attend summer theater camps and provide money to help youth get involved in IFYAC’s beginner strings program.

“(This) helps students find those programs that they might be interested in doing,” Hopfer said. “We find that so many good things come from the youth being involved in those kind of performing arts opportunities.”

Courtesy Scott Tomlinson

Roger Evans — who is on the IFYAC board of directors, is the treasurer and helped compose the upcoming concert — started organizing the benefit concerts back in 2014. A yearly concert schedule has yet to happen. Still, he is looking forward to the community hearing some of his favorite songs this time around.

“Every song I love so much,” Evans stated. “It truly is my favorite, Broadway.”

Hopfer said the adults performing in the concert are supporters of IFYAC and have been involved with it in some way.

“This is a chance for the community to come see the folks who are teaching our kids through direct teaching or by example,” Evans said.

Hopfer said for people looking for a “professional quality night out on the town,” this is the perfect opportunity.

“If you go to a Broadway show, you’re going to hear music from that show. But if you come to ‘My favorite Broadway,’ you’re going to hear 20 different songs from 20 different musicals,” she stated. “I think the community will really enjoy it.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.