Car strikes school bus in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A car struck a school bus Friday morning but didn’t result in any injuries to the vehicle occupant or students on the bus.

According to Lieutenant Wadsworth of the Pocatello Police Department, authorities were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found that it was a minor collision.

The responding police reported that no one was injured in the crash. A woman driving a white Subaru had slid into the back of the bus at low speed.

The bus services Edahow Elementary School, Franklin Middle School and Irving Middle School.

Police issued no citations at the accident, Wadsworth said. The conditions on the road were icy, so they determined it was a weather-related accident.

After an hour, the bus and vehicle could leave the accident scene. A notice sent out by Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 said that the students would be able to go to school after leaving the accident scene.