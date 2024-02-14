Charges against man accused of raping teen, kidnapping her for abortion advanced for trial - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The preliminary hearing in a case involving a man accused of raping a 15-year-old, recording pictures and videos of the acts, then kidnapping her, has been waived with charges bound over to District Court.

Kadyn Leo Swainston, 18, will now appear before a district judge for arraignment on felony charges of rape, second-degree kidnapping and three counts of producing child porn, court records show. His preliminary hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, was waived.

Swainston was arrested on Oct. 26, when Pocatello police officers served a search warrant at his home.

The warrant was obtained following a two-month investigation launched after police received reports Swainston had kidnapped a 15-year-old girl with the purpose of taking her to Oregon for an abortion. The victim’s parents told officers Swainston did not have their consent to take the girl, according to police reports.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned Swainston and the girl had been involved in a sexual relationship, documents show. They also learned Swainston allegedly recorded photos and videos of the victim involved in sex acts.

Though Swainston has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Swainston could face up to life in prison.

He has not yet been scheduled for an arraignment hearing as a district judge has yet to be assigned to the case.