Country artist Parker McCollum answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Parker McCollum is a country artist known for his hits “Burn It Down,” “Handle on You,” “To Be Loved by You” and more. He was awarded the New Male Artist of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music in 2022 and won Breakthrough Video of the Year from the CMT Music Awards for his “To Be Loved by You” music video.

Parker performed at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls last weekend and chatted with me before his show. Here’s what I asked him:

When did you know you wanted to be a country singer?

I saw you were in orchestra in elementary school. How many instruments do you play?

Is there an artist you’d like to collaborate with?

What’s the best part about touring and do you have a favorite place you’ve visited?

You’re in Idaho right now and we are known for our famous potatoes. What’s your favorite way to have one?

What do you like better – recording in studios or performing live?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Parker in the video player above. You can learn more about him by visiting his website, Facebook page or Instagram page.

