Deliciously easy birthday cake recipe from scratch - East Idaho News

This deliciously easy birthday cake from scratch features creamy frosting and multiple fluffy yet moist rainbow cake layers.

This is a no-fuss, old-fashioned easy birthday cake recipe made from scratch. Call it whatever you like: a butter cake, yellow cake, pound cake, or vanilla birthday cake. No matter what you call it, this cake is bound to be a hit at your next birthday party.

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups milk

3 eggs

Buttercream Icing (This is a double recipe for a layer cake)

2 sticks butter at room temperature

4 teaspoons butter flavoring can use clear vanilla extract instead

6 cups confectioner’s sugar

4-8 tablespoons milk

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 and spray two 9-inch cake pans liberally with cooking spray, or grease and flour. (Can also use a 9×13-inch pan or line 24 muffin tins with paper liners for cupcakes). Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl and cream together with an electric mixer. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt with a spoon. In a separate bowl, stir together the eggs, milk, and vanilla until well combined. Add half of the wet mixture and the flour mixture to the creamed butter and mix until well combined. Add the remaining and continue mixing until fully blended and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes. If you want to add sprinkles, gently stir them using a spoon, once the cake batter is fully blended. Divide the cake mix evenly among the two cake pans. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until lightly browned and center springs back when lightly pressed. Remove from oven and allow to cool in pans for 10 minutes before turning out to cool completely.

Buttercream Icing

In a large bowl, cream the butter and about 1 cup of confectioner’s sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the butter flavoring, half of the milk, and the remaining sugar, and beat again until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides and adding a little extra milk if needed. Ice the cooled cake (see photos and instructions in this post if needed) and enjoy!

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!