Hashtag Hash Brown! He's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

This adorable little dude is Hash Brown! This paw-some boy is calm, sweet and ready for a fur-ever home!

Hash Brown is four months old. He is a mixed breed pup who probably won’t get too big.

You’ll notice this happy little guy has cherry eye. This is fixable, and the shelter will take care of it before his adoption if finalized.

Hash Brown and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.