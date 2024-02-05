Here's Herman! He's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Herman is still just a puppy — he’s only nine or 10 months old!

This handsome, friendly guy is a heeler mix. He loves kids, other dogs and cats. He’s working on his potty training, so be patient with him.

Herman is very well behaved and promises to be the bestest boy ever!

Herman and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.