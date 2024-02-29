Historic Downtown Pocatello gearing up for 13th annual Brewfest - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City’s most historic neighborhood is preparing for its biggest beer tasting event of the year.

The 13th Annual Brewfest will be held Saturday, March 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will have 17 participating locations offering unlimited beer pours with the purchase of a ticket.

“It’s a landmark event for downtown. It’s a good time of the year. It’s a good economic boost for our businesses. It’s a good boost for tourism in our community. It’s all the way around a very positive thing for Pocatello,” said Stephanie Palagi, President and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Palagi said they expect to bring in around 1,200 people, who will walk or ride through the historic streets and drink and eat to their heart’s desire.

“It’s unique in the fact that our ticket holders can move from bar to bar and restaurant to restaurant and sample different beers at each location,” Palagi said.

The businesses that will be participating in Brewfest are Jim Dandy Brewing, Off the Rails Brewing, the Union Taproom, the Yellowstone Restaurant, Grandma’s Pantry in Station Square, The Office Bar & Grill, Cue & Brews, Oasis Sports Bar, Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bourbon Barrel, Hooligans, First National Bar, Barricade, Odyssey Bar & Golf, Club Charley’s, Center Street Clubhouse and the Marshall Building. There will be 35 visiting brewers that will collectively feature over 80 beers at these locations.

Despite the Center Street Underpass being under construction and closed for traffic, foot traffic is still allowed through either side. For people looking to rest their feet, they can take a ride on the Historic Downtown trolley or the Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck bus and get off at one of the four stops with ease.

Brewfest-goers will also be able to view live entertainment at some of the locations. The Union Taproom and First National Bar will both feature local musicians during the day, and Center Street Clubhouse will have a DJ throughout the event.

Palagi said Brewfest offers a boost in customers for not only the businesses that participate, but also the ones that don’t.

“It’s a good economic day for our bars and restaurants,” Palagi said. “(Attendees are) shopping as well. After, they’re staying for dinner. Maybe they’ll grab lunch while they’re enjoying our locations.”

People who want to attend can buy their tickets in advance for $30 if purchased before 5 p.m. on March 8. After that, people can still purchase advance tickets at Wanderlust from 5 to 8 p.m. that day during the Brewfest pre-party.

Starting at noon on March 9, tickets can be purchased at the three ticket locations, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Center Street Clubhouse and at The Downtown Center at Lookout Point for $35 each.