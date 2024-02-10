UPDATE: I-86 open after semi truck crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

AMERICAN FALLS — Police have announced that, as of 3 p.m., all lanes of eastbound Interstate 86 are open.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMERICAN FALLS — Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 86 are closed due to a semi truck roll-over crash that occurred Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. near American Falls, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 33-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, driving a 2019 Volvo semi, reportedly hit a patch of ice and rolled.

The driver was wearing his seat belts, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Both eastbound lanes of travel are blocked, officials said in the news release. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 21 onto the frontage road while a crew cleans up the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.