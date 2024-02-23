Idaho Falls Temple Visitors' Center to close two days next week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be closed for a few days next week.

The center is normally open every day of the year but is closing Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26 and 27, for maintenance and upgrades.

The Visitors’ Center, located adjacent to the Idaho Falls Temple at 1000 Memorial Drive, will return to its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.