Idaho State Police is turning 85 and you're invited to a birthday party - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police proudly announces its 85th birthday celebration, commemorating nearly a century of dedicated service to the state of Idaho.

Even before becoming the Idaho Territory in 1863 or the 43rd state in 1890, Idaho’s history lies with our native tribes, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and determined pioneers on the Oregon Trail. These same qualities of resilience and courage exemplify the men and women of ISP.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we honor the legacy of those who have served before us and recognize the dedication of the incredible men and women who continue to serve,” said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of ISP. “From The Bureau of Constabulary in 1919, the creation of ISP in 1939, through our 85th birthday, ISP’s dedication to the people of Idaho remains the same – Serve and protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of people in Idaho.”

Since its inception, the members of ISP have worked in local communities to aid motorists, educate and enforce traffic safety, investigate crimes, regulate commerce, and support local law enforcement.

“Over 700 talented professionals serve with distinction, and I am confident that they are some of the best Idaho offers,” Colonel Wills added. “ISP stands on the successes of giants who came before us, and we continually strive for excellence and to leave a legacy for those who follow.”

The 85th birthday celebration will occur at the Idaho State Capitol on Feb. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the second-floor Rotunda and feature a proclamation ceremony at 1 p.m. to honor and recognize the efforts of the ISP personnel in serving the people of Idaho.

“We invite the public and members of our 67th legislative body to join us in commemorating this milestone event,” Colonel Wills concluded. “It’s an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, express gratitude to those who have contributed to our successes and look ahead to the future as we continue to be a vital resource for Idaho.”

Don’t miss this historic occasion! Save the date and join the Idaho State Police in celebrating 85 years of dedication to the safety and well-being of the people of Idaho.