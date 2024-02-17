Local sheriff's office attends Fentanyl training - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 7, Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, 14 other BCSO command staff and sworn deputies attended a training by the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to address the current drug trends in Idaho and the Northwest.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign is working with law enforcement across the country to educate the public about the dangers of fake pills.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) have a long-standing relationship with the Drug Enforcement Administration, working to stem the influx of drugs entering our community.

“We know there is fentanyl and heroin use and distribution in Blaine County. I have prioritized this issue with our patrol staff and the Narcotics Enforcement Team and they are actively investigating drug traffickers,” states Sheriff Harkins.

Fentanyl has become a fatal epidemic. According to the DEA, the U.S. overdose crisis resulted in more than 107,000 people dying over the last year from drug overdoses, with 68% of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. In 2023, the DEA seized more than 78.4 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. The 2023 seizures are equivalent to more than 388.8 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

“We know that fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills can be deceiving. They can look real”, states Harkins. Commonly prescribed drugs like Adderal, OxyContin, Xanax and others are being counterfeited with potentially fatal consequences. DEA Laboratory testing indicates that six out of 10 pills seized by the DEA contain a lethal dose fentanyl.

Law Enforcement across the nation is seeing accidental overdoses like never before, even in Blaine County, Idaho.

“Never take a pill from someone else because literally, One Pill Can Kill You. Only 2 mg of fentanyl is a potentially deadly dose,” Sheriff Harkins urges.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Lethal dose on pencilThe only safe medications come from licensed and accredited medical professionals. Pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous and potentially lethal. We urge parents to talk to their children about the danger of accepting any pill from someone else, including friends, via social media, the dark web or the black market.

Educational drug presentations to local school teachers and students on the dangers of fentanyl-laced fake pills are being planned to help educate our community.