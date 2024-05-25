Pocatello man sent on rider for using bank cards stolen from cars - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to four felony charges has been placed on a rider.

Christopher Michael Bock, 51, entered guilty pleas on charges of burglary, fraudulent possession of a stolen bank card, destruction of concealment of evidence and grand theft after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. As part of that deal, one additional count of each charge, as well as a persistent violator enhancement, were all dismissed.

During a May 20 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Bock to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of five to eight years.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison for their sentence or release them on probation.

What is a rider?

Bock was arrested in October following reports he’d used a banks card he stole from an unattended vehicle.

The victim told officers that, after leaving her vehicle parked near Halliwell Park for for two hours, she returned to find the passenger-side window had been broken and her purse had been removed. She then learned one of the cards taken from the vehicle had been used at two separate grocery stores.

While investigating the theft, officers learned of another vehicle burglary. The second victim also said a bank card was taken from their car and used.

Officers linked Bock to the theft and placed him under arrest. In doing so, officers found him in possession of the second victim’s bank card.

In addition to the rider, Carnaroli ordered Bock to pay $2,982 in fees and fines.