Rexburg man gets 10 years probation for Pocatello burglary - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to one count of burglary has been placed on probation.

Zackary Steven High, 30, entered the guilty plea after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, according to court records. As part of that agreement, a felony for aggravated assault, a misdemeanor for malicious injury to property and a deadly weapon enhancement were all dismissed.

During a June 10 hearing, District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of four to 10 years, opting instead to place High on probation for 10 years.

RELATED | Rexburg man facing felonies for allegedly breaking into home, threatening resident with knife

High was arrested in June 2023 after Pocatello police officers responded to reports of a home burglary.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found a victim locked inside one of the home’s bedrooms “crying and shaking.” She told officers High broke into her home and threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife.

Officers found High a short time later on North Main Street in Pocatello. He allegedly denied being at the victims home but was found wearing clothes matching the description provided by the victim and was in possession of a kitchen knife.

High received credit for 249 days time served toward his suspended prison sentence. Along with probation, he was ordered to pay $1,620.50 in fees and fines.