Rexburg man facing felonies for allegedly breaking into home, threatening resident with knife - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and threatened her life has been charged with multiple felonies.

Zackary Steven High, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary, as well as a misdemeanor for malicious injury to property, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to a 911 call reporting a threat of violence at a residence on the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on June 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers arrived, they saw the front door had been broken and forced open.

Officers found the victim locked in a bedroom “crying and shaking,” according to the affidavit. She told police that High broke into her home and threatened to kill her while holding a kitchen knife. She told officers High was no longer there.

After leaving the victim’s home, officers found High on the 1700 block of North Main Street with two other people.

One of the people he was with told officers they had taken him to the victim’s home, and also reported High saying after leaving the victim’s home that police would be coming to get him.

High told police he had not been to the victim’s home and had not seen her in weeks.

Police reports show at the time officers found him, High was wearing clothing matching what the victim had described and was in possession of a kitchen knife.

Officers arrested High and took him to Bannock County Jail for booking.

Though High has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If found guilty, High could face up to 16 years in prison.