Crews to remove section of railroad crossing on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

Crews will be working to remove an unused railroad crossing across Yellowstone Highway and its intersection with Cliff and Maple Streets.

Work will begin on Monday, June 17, and is anticipated to take two weeks. Yellowstone Highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction workers throughout the work zone.

During the second week of work, the intersections at Maple and Cliff Streets will be closed. Motorists will be detoured around the intersection at these streets, but north and south traffic will still be able to continue on Yellowstone Highway.

The work is being done in coordination with the Eastern Idaho Railroad and is part of a larger project to remove this unused section of railroad tracks. In 2023, crews removed the unused section of rail across South Capital Avenue, from Park Avenue to South Utah Avenue, as well as from the south side of the Idaho Falls Public Library and Shoup Avenue.

For questions or concerns about this project, please contact Idaho Falls Street Division at 208-612-8490.